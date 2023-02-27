Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton star would ‘love a top club move’ amid Man City, Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal interest

Alexis Mac Allister would ‘love a top club move’ amid transfer interest from some of Europe’s biggest and most decorated clubs.

By Matt Pole
13 minutes ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:28am

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed the 24-year-old has ‘chances’ to depart Sussex in the summer.

The Argentinian has been in excellent form for both club and country this campaign. Mac Allister has, so far, netted seven goals in 21 games in all competitions for the Seagulls, and helped Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup title since 1986 in December.

The Albion midfielder featured six times in Qatar for La Albiceleste. He provided an assist for Ángel Di María in the final, and bagged his first international goal in Argentina’s crucial 2-0 win over Poland in the final round of games in Group C.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister would ‘love a top club move’ in the summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Mac Allister’s super season has caught the eye of European football royalty, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Serie A giants Juventus.

Premier League title-holders Manchester City are reportedly the latest team in the hunt for Brighton's star midfielder, but Romano revealed City were going to make England and Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham their top transfer priority in the summer.

The Italian did, however, expect interested clubs to be in for ‘another big fight’ to secure Mac Allister’s services when the transfer window reopens in July.

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, he said: “At the moment City are in the Bellingham race, nothing to report on Alexis Mac Allister.

“I’m told he has chances to leave in the summer as he’d love a top club move, but Brighton guarantee they’ve not fixed a price tag yet and I guess it’s going to be another big fight to sign Brighton star in the summer.”

Mac Allister joined Brighton for around £7m in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025 and the club have an option for a further year.

He has scored 15 goals, and recorded six assists, in 93 games in all competitions for Albion since his move from Argentina.

