Brighton striker Danny Welbeck nets another winner at St James’ Park

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck knew exactly who to thank first after his classy FA Cup winner against Newcastle.

Welbeck, 34, came off the bench to fire Brighton into the FA Cup quarter-finals at St James as his clever chip from Solly March’s pass sealed a 2-1 extra-time win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker also scored the winner in the Premier League game at St James’ Park in October, and netted the decisive goal last Tuesday in Brighton 2-1 Premier League win against Bournemouth.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates following the team's victory at Newcastle

Welbeck was interviewed on ITV immediately after the match and was asked how he continues to keep going at the age of 34. The former England striker smiled and thanked his mum and dad for “good genes.” Another classy effort from the Brighton striker.

He later added: "It is nice to come here to St James' Park, such a special atmosphere. The fans made it an amazing atmosphere - great to get the winner, again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like we played well. We know when we come up against Newcastle that it's going to be an intense game. They have some dangerous players with some great ability, and we have to match that, and we did that today and come out on top.

"When you're on the bench you have to analyse the game and see where you can make a difference and today that's what we did. You see Joao Pedro at the end struggling to run. He gave so much and I believe that's what gave us the winner.

"I think he [boss Fabian Hurzeler] knows that whenever I'm on the bench I am going to be analysing and making sure I can have an impact. I tried to do my best and thankfully I got the winning goal.

"We have got to push on. There's a lot more to come from us as a team. It is exciting times and we're looking forward to finishing strong."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle winger Antony Gordon was sent off for violent conduct with six minutes of a chaotic tie remaining – Tariq Lamptey later suffered the same fate after collecting a second yellow card.

Alexander Isak’s 22nd-minute penalty had given the hosts a lead which was cancelled out before half-time by former Magpie Yankuba Minteh, and the tie remained in the balance until Welbeck’s classy intervention.

Brighton boss Hurzeler was asked if Welbeck could be line for an England recall. "It might be possible,” said the German to ITV. “But it is not my decision. The only thing I can say is I am happy to work with him, he is a great leader, great role model and a great player."

For your next Albion read: Brighton player ratings vs Newcastle: Two 9s and two 8s as Albion seal FA Cup thriller