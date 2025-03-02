'Pure class, stunner' - Brighton player ratings vs Newcastle: Two 9s and two 8s as Albion seal FA Cup thriller

Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion FA Cup fifth round player ratings

A stunning extra-time finish from Danny Welbeck saw 10-man Brighton beat 10-man Newcastle to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after an extra-time thriller at St James’ Park.

It was Brighton’s fifth win in a row and Welbeck’s second winner of the week after his strike in the 2-1 Premier League win against Bournemouth last Tuesday.

A lively contest started as Newcastle took the lead on 22 minutes as Alexander Isak smashed home from the penalty spot after Yankuba Minteh’s clumsy challenge on Tino Livramento.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck (C) celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the FA Cup fifth round clash

Minteh, who joined Brighton from Newcastle for £30m last summer, then made amends just before the break as he powered forward and slotted home Joao Pedro's pass, via a deflection from home defender Kieran Trippier.

Brighton were then handed a huge advantage on 84 minutes as Gordon was sent-off for lashing out at Jan Paul van Hecke – Gordon now faces a three-match ban, which will see him miss Newcastle’s League Cup final against Liverpool.

The odds were evened six-minutes later as Tariq Lamptey received a second yellow and was dismissed for his needless lunge at Jacob Murphy. Fabian Schär had a an effort ruled out by the semi-automated offside technology from the resultant free-kick. An unpopular but correct call at St James’ Park.

Ten vs 10 in extra-time was entertaining as space opened up all over the pitch. Gomez had the pick of the chances in the first period of extra-time as he forced a decent stop from Martin Dúbravka as Brighton looked the most likely.

The winner arrived on 114 minutes as Welbeck latched-on Solly March’s through ball and Welbeck’s chipped finish was simply sublime. Here’s how they rated...

Bart Verbruggen - 8: Saved well with his feet to keep out Isak's early header. No chance with the penalty but confident handling throughout. Excellent.

Tariq Lamptey - 4: Booked for a foul on Antony Gordon and then sent-off for a needless lunge at Murphy on 90 minutes.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 7: At the centre of Anthony Gordon's red card as he was shoved in the head. A solid defensive display from the Dutchman.

Adam Webster - 8: Captain for the day Webster had one of the toughest assignments in world football as he tried to keep Isak quiet. Booked for a foul on the Sweden international but stood up superbly throughout the 90 minutes.

Pervis Estupinan - 6: Played 80 minutes as he gets back to peak fitness after a muscular injury. Defended well and attacked when he could.

Carlos Baleba - 6: Booked at the end of the first half and had to be careful throughout the second. At his best when driving forward from midfield. Looked frustrated to be substituted for Gomez on 69 minutes

Jack Hinshelwood - 9: Man of the match for me. Back in the starting XI. Excellent on set-pieces and performed well in midfield. Up against Lewis Miley - two of the country's brightest young midfield talents. Brave block to deny Isak on 66 minutes.

Yankuba Minteh - 7: Conceded a penalty from his clumsy challenge on Tino Livramento but made up for it with an equaliser just before the break. A threat on the break throughout. Replaced by Gruda on 69 minutes.

Georginio Rutter - 6: Played the No 10 role and always looked for space to link the attack. Worked hard but not his best display this season and replaced by Welbeck on 80 minutes.

Kaoru Mitoma - 5: The Japan international was starved on service and struggled to get in the match. Had one excellent chance in the second half which he mis-hit badly. Looked out of sorts and hobbled off on 91 minutes, replaced by March.

Joao Pedro - 7: Never stopped working. Kept the Newcastle defence occupied and had a half chance Dúbravka well saved by Dúbravka. A clear cut chance just did not fall his way. Tired in the final stages

Diego Gomez - 7: A great January addition for the Brighton midfield. Replaced Baleba and drove forward with purpose. He curled one effort narrowly wide and then forced a fine save from Dúbravka in extra time. Booked.

Brajan Gruda - 6: Waiting for his Brighton career to take off. Played on the right. Danny Welbeck - 9: Managed the game so well when he came on on 80 minutes. Always picked the right pass and that finish was world class.

Mats Wieffer - 6: Played left back after replacing Estupinan. Needs must and played pretty well. Solly March – 6: Replaced Mitoma late on. Lovely assist for Welbeck.

