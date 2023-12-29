Brighton suffer Lewis Dunk blow ahead of West Ham clash as absentee list nears 10

Brighton beat Tottenham 4-2 in a classy performance but there was a big blemish in the victory.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion

Jack Hinshelwood and Joao Pedro gave Albion a 2-0 lead inside the opening 25 minutes and second-half goals from Pervis Estupinan and Pedro again seemed to put the game out of sight at the Amex on Thursday night.

Spurs threatened an unlikely comeback late on when Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies pulled two goals back but the Seagulls deservedly picked up the three points.

However, in the second half, captain Dunk picked up a yellow card for a bad foul on Dejan Kulusevski, and as a result he is now suspended for the January 2 trip to West Ham.

That is because that is the 32-year-old’s fifth booking of the season inside the opening 19 games and with that comes a one-match ban.