Roberto De Zerbi confirms Kaoru Mitoma injury blow as seven Brighton players set to miss Tottenham game
The Albion winger limped off during his side’s 1-1 draw with rivals Crystal Palace on December 21 and was later seen with a protective boot and crutches after the match.
Head coach De Zerbi hoped the Japanese international would not be on the sidelines for too long but it looks like the 26-year-old will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.
On Wednesday, the Italian said: "Tomorrow (Thursday), we have more or less ten injured players, maybe less, maybe eight, but two players can't start the game.
"We've lost Kaoru for around six weeks, four, five, or six weeks. I don’t think he can play in the Asian Cup with Japan (January 12-February 10). [Pervis] Estupinan is available for the bench.”
Aside from Mitoma, Brighton are without Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Ansu Fati (thigh), Adam Webster (undisclosed), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Joel Veltman (knee).
Estupinan looks set to be on the bench for Spurs’ visit to the Amex after a thigh issue and Jakub Moder, who was out with an ACL injury for more than 18 months, isn’t ready to make the starting XI.