Roberto De Zerbi confirms Kaoru Mitoma injury blow as seven Brighton players set to miss Tottenham game

Roberto De Zerbi says Kaoru Mitoma could be out with an ankle injury for up to six weeks ahead of Brighton’s clash at home to Tottenham on Thursday.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion

The Albion winger limped off during his side’s 1-1 draw with rivals Crystal Palace on December 21 and was later seen with a protective boot and crutches after the match.

Head coach De Zerbi hoped the Japanese international would not be on the sidelines for too long but it looks like the 26-year-old will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, the Italian said: "Tomorrow (Thursday), we have more or less ten injured players, maybe less, maybe eight, but two players can't start the game.

"We've lost Kaoru for around six weeks, four, five, or six weeks. I don’t think he can play in the Asian Cup with Japan (January 12-February 10). [Pervis] Estupinan is available for the bench.”

Aside from Mitoma, Brighton are without Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Ansu Fati (thigh), Adam Webster (undisclosed), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Joel Veltman (knee).