Brighton superstar gets an 8 as Roberto De Zerbi's side secure European football with historic win over Southampton
Brighton secured European football for next season on an historic day at the Amex, which nearly took a dramatic turn for the worse.
Knowing a win over already-relegated Southampton would all-but confirm a place in next season's Europa League, it looked like Roberto De Zerbi’s side would be frustrated. Kaoru Mitoma missed two golden chances and some sloppy play had some fans restless.
But Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, 18, put any nerves at rest with a powerful effort which Alex McCarthy couldn’t keep out just before the half hour mark. The youngster found the net again 11 minutes later with a composed finish after a superb run and cross by Mitoma.
The ‘We’re all going on a European tour’ chant was in full swing amongst the crowd at this point.
However, things took a turn when Mohamed Elyounoussi scored with a header at the near post from a corner after an hour. Suddenly, Southampton had Brighton panicking and the hosts were all at sea.
It looked like disaster had struck when Theo Walcott burst clear of the defence and chipped the ball over Jason Steele – but VAR came to the rescue and ruled out the goal for offside. The moment was cheered like a goal among the home fans.
De Zerbi responded by bringing on Danny Welbeck for Ferguson and Brighton were straight back on the front – with Pascal Gross restoring the two-goal cushion with a superb finish into the bottom corner.
Brighton had chances to add to their lead but the 3-1 proved to be enough, sparking jubilant celebrations at the Amex.