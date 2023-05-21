Brighton secured European football for next season on an historic day at the Amex, which nearly took a dramatic turn for the worse.

Knowing a win over already-relegated Southampton would all-but confirm a place in next season's Europa League, it looked like Roberto De Zerbi’s side would be frustrated. Kaoru Mitoma missed two golden chances and some sloppy play had some fans restless.

But Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, 18, put any nerves at rest with a powerful effort which Alex McCarthy couldn’t keep out just before the half hour mark. The youngster found the net again 11 minutes later with a composed finish after a superb run and cross by Mitoma.

The ‘We’re all going on a European tour’ chant was in full swing amongst the crowd at this point.

However, things took a turn when Mohamed Elyounoussi scored with a header at the near post from a corner after an hour. Suddenly, Southampton had Brighton panicking and the hosts were all at sea.

It looked like disaster had struck when Theo Walcott burst clear of the defence and chipped the ball over Jason Steele – but VAR came to the rescue and ruled out the goal for offside. The moment was cheered like a goal among the home fans.

De Zerbi responded by bringing on Danny Welbeck for Ferguson and Brighton were straight back on the front – with Pascal Gross restoring the two-goal cushion with a superb finish into the bottom corner.

Brighton had chances to add to their lead but the 3-1 proved to be enough, sparking jubilant celebrations at the Amex.

1 . BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates in front of the fans after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Brighton secured European football for next season on an historic day at the Amex. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote

2 . Jason Steele - 6 Nothing to do in the first half due to some poor Southampton finishing when chances presented themselves. Would have been disappointed to be beaten at his near post for Southampton’s goal. Not off his line quick enough for Walcott’s disallowed goal. Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

3 . Joel Veltman - 6 One or two sloppy moments in the game but nothing that proved costly. Denied by a superb save when his header looked destined for the goal. Booked. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

4 . Levi Colwill - 8 Missed the match at Newcastle due to fatigue and wasn’t at his best early on with a sloppy early pass but he recovered well. Played some brilliant passed and made more than one perfectly timed tackle. Caught out of position for Southampton’s offside goal but was let off the hook. Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images