Brighton talks with Bayern Munich target as Fabian Hurzeler moves to secure 'best player'

Fabian Hurzeler provides transfer window update on 11-goal winger

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says the club is doing their best to keep Kaoru Mitoma at the club for next season and beyond.

Mitoma was a key man for the Seagulls last term with 11 goals and four assists from 41 appearances.

The 28 year-old Japan international has been linked with a number of clubs, including Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool, but Hurzeler wants to work with his winger again next season.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion is reportedly keen to stay at the Amex Stadium

“We try to keep our best players,” said Hurzeler to Sky Sports. “Mitoma played a great last season. But it's because we as a club work together and then he can shine individually.

“That's the important that all the players try to understand that. Mitoma understood last season and I'm really looking forward to having him back [Thursday].

“I want to keep working with him and try to improve him. I still think his limit is not reached yet and it's our job, his job and the job of the whole club to get the best potential from the players. That is what we are looking for in pre-season.”

Mitoma is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027 and last January Brighton fended off a reported £60m bid from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

The club are now said to be in talks with Mitoma on an improved new contract, with Sky Sports reporting that Mitoma is keen to stay at Brighton.

Mitoma is hugely valuable to the Seagulls on the pitch but also commercially. The Japan international is a super star in his own country and has significantly boosted Brighton’s profile in Japan.

