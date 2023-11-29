Brighton top Newcastle, Tottenham and Man United with unwanted statistic
Figures from Premier Injuries shows that Albion have 12 players out either due to injury or suspension.
That includes Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knock), Kaoru Mitoma (undisclosed), Igor Julio (ankle), James Milner (muscular), Ansu Fati (undisclosed) and Tariq Lamptey (undisclosed), plus Mahmoud Dahoud and Lewis Dunk are suspended.
Dahoud and Dunk are saving bans in the Premier League after being sent off but they can feature in the Europa League, with the Seagulls' next game taking place on Thursday at AEK Athens.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi will provide an update on his squad's injury list later today (Wednesday) as they seek to secure their passage into the knockout stages of the competition.
Incidentally, Newcastle United and Tottenham are second with 11 absentees, while Manchester United are third with 10 out.
At the other end of the scale, West Ham have just two players out, and Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Burnley have three unavailable.