BREAKING

Brighton top Newcastle, Tottenham and Man United with unwanted statistic

Brighton tops the Premier League for absentees a third of the way into the season, new data reveals.
Richie Mills
By Richie Mills
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed) and Solly March (knee) are all currently out injured. Picture: GettyPervis Estupinan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed) and Solly March (knee) are all currently out injured. Picture: Getty
Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed) and Solly March (knee) are all currently out injured. Picture: Getty

Figures from Premier Injuries shows that Albion have 12 players out either due to injury or suspension.

That includes Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knock), Kaoru Mitoma (undisclosed), Igor Julio (ankle), James Milner (muscular), Ansu Fati (undisclosed) and Tariq Lamptey (undisclosed), plus Mahmoud Dahoud and Lewis Dunk are suspended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dahoud and Dunk are saving bans in the Premier League after being sent off but they can feature in the Europa League, with the Seagulls' next game taking place on Thursday at AEK Athens.

Most Popular

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi will provide an update on his squad's injury list later today (Wednesday) as they seek to secure their passage into the knockout stages of the competition.

Incidentally, Newcastle United and Tottenham are second with 11 absentees, while Manchester United are third with 10 out.

At the other end of the scale, West Ham have just two players out, and Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Burnley have three unavailable.

Related topics:BrightonMan UnitedNewcastleTottenhamPremier LeagueDanny Welbeck