Brighton transfer 2025: Agent gives the green light for '£30m' swoop – but with one condition

Brighton and Hove Albion have been linked with a swoop for Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Flamengo’s 21-year-old right-back Wesley Franca.

Here’s what we know so far...

Liverpool’s 22-year-old attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott has been strongly linked with a move to the Seagulls.

Elliott’s limited playing time under Liverpool boss Arne Slot and the arrival of Florian Wirtz, has increased speculation about his future.

Brighton, known for nurturing young talent, see Elliott’s versatility and creativity as a fit for their attacking style. It would also help to bolster their attacking options if, as expected, Joao Pedro departs to either Chelsea or Newcastle.

Elliott recently expressed frustration over his lack of minutes: “I’m going to be 23 next season, and I don’t really want to be wasting years of my career... If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision I’m going to have to make”

His agent, from ROOF, has not publicly commented recently, leaving negotiations unclear.

Liverpool value Elliott highly, with reports suggesting a transfer fee exceeding £40 million. Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle are also said to be keen.

Wesley Franca to Brighton transfer link

The Seagulls are reportedly chasing Flamengo’s 21-year-old right-back Wesley França and are said to have submitted a £20 million bid – though Flamengo value him closer to £30-40 million following his standout performances at the Club World Cup.

The Brazilian is known for his attacking flair and pace which could see him fit well into Fabian Hürzeler’s system.

Brighton’s currently have Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey at right back, while midfielders Jack Hinshelwood and Mats Wieffer have also slotted in at full back when needed.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also believed to be keeping tabs on Franca, who has two senior Brazil caps.

“I’m ready to test myself in Europe,” he said recently. “The Premier League is a dream for any player.”

His agent, MCL Sports, recently added: “Wesley’s focus is on Flamengo until the Club World Cup ends, but we’re open to discussions with clubs like Brighton.”

Flamengo’s director of football has been reported as saying: “£20 million won’t cut it. We expect at least £30 million.”

With his contract running until 2028, Flamengo are in a solid position. It’s uncertain at this stage if Brighton will increase their bid.

