Newcastle United are said to be considering a surprise move for Brighton and Hove Albion’s on-form midfielder Solly March.

March, 28, has been in fine form for Albion of late and after his two-goal display in the 3-0 win against Liverpool last Saturday, he admitted that he’s playing the best football of his career.

Albion’s head coach Roberto De Zerbi seems to have unlocked March’s potential and given him the confidence to perform in the Premier League. De Zerbi has also tweaked March’s position, which has enabled him to get forward more often and become a goal threat. The Italian coach previously stated that March has the quality to play in the Champions League and that he also has a bet with his player on reaching a 10-goal target this season.

March often goes under the radar but he now has a manager that has total faith in his ability. His current Brighton deal runs until June 2024 but the club are said to be keen to extend that and offer improved terms, according to www.90min.com.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Solly March scored twice against Liverpool in the Premier League last Saturday

Newcastle are keeping a close eye however as Eddie Howe is a huge admirer of March and is keen to add another attacking midfielder to his team who are third in the Premier League and pushing for Champions League football next term. They also have former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth leading their recruitment drive.

The clubs have previously conducted January business as this time last year the Magpies paid Brighton £13m to secure the services of left-sided defender Dan Burn.

