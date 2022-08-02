Brighton transfer news: Norway international striker signs for Albion - and ‘£20m’ Chelsea ace linked with Seagulls

Brighton and Hove Albion remain active in the transfer market ahead of the new season

Albion have completed the signing of Norway striker Elisabeth Terland is joining Albion on a two-year contract from SK Brann.

The 21-year-old attacker is a Norway international and was part of the squad that played in the WEUROS earlier this summer, when she came on as a second-half substitute in the defeat to England at the Amex.

Elisabeth has won 13 international caps and scored five goals.

She has scored ten times for SK Brann this season, having been with the club since 2021.

Previously she played for FC Klepp and made her debut in the Norwegian League at the age of 15. Elisabeth has also represented Norway at under-15, 17 and 19s level.

Elisabeth said, “I got a taste of the club when I played at the Amex, which is a beautiful stadium, and used the training facilities with Norway in the Euros. I have a lot of ambitions I want to achieve in my career and playing abroad is one of them, so I am delighted to come to Brighton and show what I can do.”

First-team manager Hope Powell said, “Elisabeth gives us really good options in advanced positions and we think she will quickly adjust to the WSL, we’re delighted to welcome her to the club.

“She is determined to do well and push on in her career and we’re looking forward to working with her.”

Meanwhile, Albion been offered Chelsea defender Levi Colwill as part of a deal for left-back Marc Cucurella.

Colwill, who was on loan at Huddersfield last term, is rated at £20m. It has been reported that Chelsea are willing to part with Colwill and offer Albion £30m in order to snatch Cucurella from under the noses of Manchester City.

City previously bid £30m for the Spaniard, which fell way below Albion’s valuation of £50m.