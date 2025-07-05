Brighton transfers 2025: Former Arsenal man drops down to League One after Blackburn troubles

Talented young winger proud to join a club with ‘big ambitions’

Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry has joined Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old winger spent an injury troubled season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, where he made 23 appearances for the Championship club.

Cozier-Duberry said: “I'm feeling good and I'm really happy to be here.

Amario Cozier-Duberry will spend the season on loan with League One club Bolton Wanderers

"There wasn't much of a decision for me to make because once I had spoken to Fergal and Steven, my mind was made up. The conversations were good and they spoke about how much they believe in me and had faith in me, and I want to show that on the pitch.

"The club has big ambitions, and I'm proud to be part of such a big club. I can't wait to get in, interact with the lads and get going."

Bolton boss delighted to land former Arsenal man

This season the former Arsenal man will play his football under Steven Schumacher at Bolton

Schumacher said: “Amario is another exciting signing for us and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Football Club.

“He arrives with huge amounts of potential and the staff and I are really looking forward to working with him and helping him to develop and grow as both a person and a player.

“Having tracked him closely for a while, we know he is someone who loves to attack and have the ball at his feet.

"With his previous experiences, especially playing in the Championship last season, we know he has the ability to succeed in a Bolton shirt.

"With our pre-season trip just around the corner, Amario arrives at the perfect time to easily bed into the playing group ahead of the upcoming campaign.”

Cozier-Duberry joined Albion from Arsenal last summer, and impressed as part of Fabian Hurzeler’s squad that travelled to Tokyo for pre-season.

Brighton technical director David Weir said, "Amario is an exciting young talent with a good attitude, and we want him to play senior football. This move gives him that chance to get regular minutes at a very good level with a good club.

"Last season, he had a really good start with us on pre-season tour, and then he went to Blackburn, but then found his progress disrupted a little bit by injury during the second half of the season.

"Amario reacted well to that, is back to full fitness and ready for the new season and we are looking forward to watching his progress with Bolton."

