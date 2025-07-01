Brighton transfers 2025: Here's why Evan Ferguson has a £50m problem with Fabian Hurzeler amid Nottingham Forest and Everton tussle

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion faces an uncertain future this summer

The future of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson remains uncertain as Fabian Hurzeler fine-tunes his squad for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Ferguson, 20, struggled with form and fitness last term and spent the second half of last season on loan at Graham Potter's struggling West Ham.

Ferguson made just two top-flight starts for the Seagulls and then just one for the Hammers.

The loan did little to boost Ferguson's confidence as he reports back to Brighton for pre-season.

The Ireland international has been linked with moves away, with Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven all said to be keen.

What are Evan Ferguson's chances at Brighton?

Ferguson failed to convince Hurzeler last term and has a job on his hands to do so in pre-season.

Joao Pedro's imminent exit to Chelsea could push the door open for Ferguson, but he now faces fresh competition from Albion's new Greek duo.

The Seagulls invested more than £50m to sign Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas and both are expected to push for first-team football this term.

The exciting pairing may need some time to settle into Premier League life, but the £30m Kostoulas in particular is tipped to make a major impact.

Ferguson, however, remains a serious talent in his own right and some have been very quick to write him off.

He has 17 goals and six assists in 80 appearances for Brighton in total, which is a pretty healthy return for any young striker breaking into a midtable Premier League team.

His fitness was an issue last season and the disastrous loan at West Ham didn't go to plan at all. The Hammers were a shambles by the back end of last season and it's hard to make any judgement on Ferguson based on that.

His clinical finishing is an asset for any Premier League squad, but he has to convince Hurzeler that he can do the pressing and work off the ball that the German head coach demands.

Georginio Rutter will be a key man in Albion’s attack next term and Danny Welbeck, 34, will also likely be a starter – if he stays fit. Tzimas and Kostoulas appear to be the future and that leaves a big question for Ferguson and his agent as they ponder his next move. He will not want another wasted season.

A serious bid north of £30m could tempt Albion, but don't be too quick to write off Ferguson's career at Brighton just yet.

