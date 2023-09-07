Brighton transfers: Rating every incoming deal sanctioned by Roberto De Zerbi after £85m summer spend - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a productive summer transfer window – but how do Roberto De Zerbi’s new arrivals rate out of 10?

Despite losing star midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, most Brighton fans were pretty happy with the club’s dealings in the summer transfer window.

Caicedo went to Chelsea for an eye-watering sum of £115m, while Mac Allister moved to Liverpool for the slightly more modest fee of an initial £35m. Goalkeeper Rob Sanchez was also a notable departure as the out-of-favour stopper joined Caicedo at Chelsea for around £25m.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi spoke of the need to improve the squad as this season they will compete in the Premier League, the Euopa League as well as the FA Cup and Carabao. The Seagulls have made a very good start to the new term, winning three and losing one of their opening four top flight fixtures.

As we pause for the international break, we look at the eight players who arrived this summer for a combined total of around £85m and rate each transfer out of 10.

1 . BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: New Brighton & Hove Albion signing Ansu Fati looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) New signing Ansu Fati looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United Photo: Steve Bardens

2 . Bart verbruggen – 9/10 Played against West Ham and then Newcastle and the early signs look very good indeed. Concentration levels look great, a good shot-stopper and good with his feet. Brighton paid around £16m which looks very good business after selling Sanchez for £25m. Photo: Mike Stobe

3 . Igor Julio – 7/10 Settling in after his £15m move from Fiorentina. Physically the left-sided defender looks an absolute beast but yet to be seen in the Premier League. A decent fee and area of the pitch Albion needed to strengthen. The Brazilian looks a solid addition. Photo: Steve Bardens