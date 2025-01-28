Brighton 'could cash in' on player once valued at £50m as target 'unsettled'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion transfer news as a Premier League rival eyes up one of their players.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester City have prioritised the signing of Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, according to reports.

Football Insider claim that the Foxes are plotting a move for the full-back with less than a week left of the January transfer window. Ruud van Nistlerooy is looking to recruit some defensive reinforcements and Lamptey is someone they have turned their attention to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is out of contract this summer and Pete O'Rourke, a transfer correspondent for FI admits that Brighton could decide to 'cash in on him'. A number of clubs are monitoring his situation and so this is a transfer that could go down to the wire.

Tariq Lamptey’s Brighton career

Just under four years ago, Lamptey was linked with a move to Spurs having just signed a new contract. The Daily Mail claimed that Brighton were demanding £50 million for him, and so a move failed to materialised, remaining in Sussex ever since.

The Hillingdon-born defender arrived at Brighton in January 2020, signing from Chelsea for around £3m. He made one appearance for the West London side before making the move to Brighton, and he's not looked back since.

His debut didn't come until June 2020 when the campaign resumed, but since then he's gone on to appear 114 times for the club, registering 10 assists and five goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season, he's featured 12 times under Fabian Hürzeler with a record of three assists and two goals. In the Premier League, his nine league outings have been split to five starts and four appearances off the bench. Most recently, he has been deployed as a left-back, covering for Ferdi Kaidoglu. As to whether his contract will be extended or not remains to be seen with the manager keen to keep things under the wraps when the question was poised to him earlier this month.

“It’s important that the player knows our perspective and that we know the player’s perspective,” said Hurzeler in January to SussexWorld when asked about Lamptey’s contract.

“It’s very important that we keep it internal, that we don’t talk too much about the situation in public. Then, when we’ve made a decision, I am sure we will let you know.”

Eiran Cashin has strongly been linked with a move to Brighton. | Getty Images

Eiran Cashin update

As one defender is linked with a move away from the club, Brighton look to be in a good position to land Derby County's Eiran Cashin. The Telegraph is reporting that the Republic of Ireland under-21 international is now unsettled at Pride Park following the transfer approach and is looking for a move down to the South Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton will not entertain Cashin finishing the season in the Midlands by sending him back on loan, and so Derby are holding out for a £15m package in total. The 23-year-old has been a long-term target and a bid was accepted in August 2023, but the deal was not completed.

Despite the ongoing transfer speculation, the defender played in Derby's most recent match, a 2-1 win against Cardiff City. He had missed six games prior to featuring against Watford due to a hamstring injury, but has still been able to wrack up 21 appearances in the league this term.