Brighton v Chelsea team news : Albion full-back a doubt, Blues defender ruled out

Brighton welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium tomorrow for a 3pm kick off, with Graham Potter returning to the south coast for the first time since the 47-year-old left the club to become head coach at Stamford Bridge last month.

Potter’s successor De Zerbi has yet to win since taking over from Potter last month, extending the club’s winless streak to five games last Saturday after losing 3-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Italian confirmed that Lamptey, who gave a standout-performance as a second-half substitute against City, had picked up a knock in training and would be assessed over the next 24 hours.

De Zerbi is also waiting on a last-minute assessment of Joel Veltman, who was taken off against Pep Guardiola’s side with an injury.

However, Adam Lallana and Karou Mitoma are available for selection, having both been concerns earlier in the week.

Mitoma returned to training two days ago, having recovered from an ankle injury he sustained against Brentford two weeks ago, while Lallana was said to be ‘okay’ after coming off for Lamptey.

De Zerbi said: “[Joel] Veltman has some problems, [Adam] Lallana is okay.

Tariq Lamptey looks set to miss out on tomorrow’s game against Chelsea

"[Kaoru] Mitoma feels good and trained with us today and yesterday. I haven't decided the first eleven yet - I will decide tomorrow.”

Potter confirmed that Mateo Kovacic will be available for tomorrow’s game, having been taken in midweek against Red Bull Salzburg due to ‘fatigue’ and not because of a calf injury.

However, the Chelsea boss did confirm that tomorrow’s match was a ‘game too soon’ for Kalidou Koulibaly, as the central defender continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The Blues will be without the trio of N'Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana, who will not play again until after the World Cup.