Brighton v Fulham: Albion missing four players, Marco Silva awaiting fitness test on star striker

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Adam Lallana has a ‘big injury’ and will not be available for tomorrow’s game with Fulham.

Lallana has not be available for four weeks, having come off injured in Albion’s 2-2 draw with Leicester, and De Zerbi told the media today he was likely to be without the experienced midfielder for at least one more month.

Danny Welbeck (calf) and Levi Colwlll (quadricep) are also out, as well as Jakob Moder, who continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained in April 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton take on the Cottagers at the Amex Stadium tomorrow, with both teams surprisingly chasing European football, following strong starts to each of their seasons in both the league and cup competitons.

Brighton, currently in six, are unbeaten in 2023 with five wins and two draws in all competitions. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Both sides have made it to the last 16 of the FA Cup and are on the same number of points in the league, with Albion one place above on goal difference.

Brighton, currently in six, are unbeaten in 2023 with five wins and two draws in all competitions. Their opponents on Saturday are in equally good form, winning seven of their last ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Marco Silva will be waiting on late fitness tests for Antonee Robinson (illness) and Willian (calf), as well as hoping star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Serbian, who has scored 11 league goals so far this season, has been suffering with ankle problem since last Saturday's 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.