Solly March says his best chance of playing for England lies in helping Brighton to achieve European football next season.

March’s recent performances have led to calls in some quarters for Gareth Southgate to pick the right-sided player for England’s upcoming friendlies. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for Albion recently, scoring five goals in his last nine appearances for the club, helping the Seagulls into the last 16 of the FA Cup and up to sixth in the Premier League table.

March’s latest performances have led to calls in some quarters for Gareth Southgate to pick the right-sided player for England’s upcoming friendlies against Ukraine and France next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton man admitted to the club’s website that it was an ambition of his to play for his country, but said he was remaining focused on helping his side achieve European football next season.

March said: “Obviously I want to represent my country, it would be a massive honour. I got a taste of it at under-21 level and playing for the senior team has always been an ambition of mine.

“Now is probably the biggest chance I have to do that, but I’m just concentrating on the club. I’m delighted with how I’m playing, and I’ve got to keep working hard on the training pitch to make sure I score more goals and help win more games.

“If I do that, who knows – if we keep performing well as a team and challenge for Europe, it gives everyone a better chance of representing their country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton were unlucky not to win in their last game, drawing 1-1 away at arch rivals Crystal Palace, despite having a goal wrongly ruled out for offside and missing numerous good chances throughout.

March, who scored Brighton’s only goal at Selhurst Park, says that if his side put in a similar performance on Saturday at home to Fulham, he is confident they will come away with the three points.

March said: “If we keep performing well like we have been and keep creating chances and scoring lots of goals, we’ll win games more often than not.