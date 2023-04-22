Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton v Man United: Network Rail issue important travel statement for fans going to the FA Cup semi-final

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Man United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday

By Derren Howard
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:29 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 18:54 BST

It's one of the most important and anticipated matches of the season for Brighton and Man United as they battle to reach next month's final against Manchester City.

Fans however could face some delays on their journey to Wembley as planned engineering works will impact some Southern and Thameslink services.

There will also be added congestion in the capital as the London Marathon takes place tomorrow.

Brighton and Hove Albion fans will travel in numbers for the FA Cup semi-final against Man United at Wembley Stadium on SundayBrighton and Hove Albion fans will travel in numbers for the FA Cup semi-final against Man United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday
Brighton and Hove Albion fans will travel in numbers for the FA Cup semi-final against Man United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday

A spokesperson for Network rail said: “There will be changes to services in Sussex, Surrey, south and central London. On Sunday, buses will replace trains along the West Sussex coast between Littlehampton and Brighton to allow Network Rail to carry out long-planned essential maintenance to track and switches and crossings, the moveable rails that allow trains to switch lines.

“Some lines between Purley and Balcombe will be closed, meaning slightly longer journey times on the Brighton main line, as Network Rail’s tamping machines will be operating."

Thameslink services from Brighton, Horsham and Rainham will run to amended timetables and terminate at London Bridge. Buses will also be in place between Streatham Hill and Crystal Palace/West Croydon due to signalling work.

The spokesperson said: “Also on Saturday and Sunday, no Thameslink trains will run between and London Bridge and St Pancras International or Finsbury Park. Thameslink services from Brighton, Horsham and Rainham will run to amended timetables and terminate at London Bridge.

"Services from Bedford and Luton will terminate at St Pancras; Thameslink services from Peterborough and Cambridge will be diverted to King’s Cross.

"Passengers can use tube and bus services to cross central London."

Network rail also confirmed buses will replace trains between Hastings and Ashford International, although services between Ore and London Victoria will still run. Engineers will be replacing rails, sleepers and ballast near Winchelsea.

