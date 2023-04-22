The eight Brighton regulars in danger of missing FA Cup semi-final against Man United

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will make late fitness calls on a number of his players ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium

Two Albion men limped off during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, while goalkeeper Jason Steele sat out that game with a minor issue.

De Zerbi previously confirmed back-up keeper Robert Sanchez, who lost his place to Steele at the beginning of last month but played at Stamford Bridge, will start against United.

The Italian praised the Spain international’s response to being dropped and his desire to become better at playing out from the back with his feet.

“Robert showed he is improving because in Stamford Bridge he played very well, better than in the last period,” said De Zerbi.

“I think my request is not so difficult. I don’t want to take a risk, but I want to play with the ball always in every situation, with every result, in every stadium, with every opponent.

“I think he understood my idea, my vision, what I want on the pitch. He answered in the right way, working harder than the past and he’s improving for it.”

Here’s who is struggling to be fit to face the Red Devils at Wembley Stadium...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury issues ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Man United

2 . Jason Steele - knock Missed the Chelsea match with a minor injury. Should be fit for a place on the place on the bench as De Zerbi has previously said Rob Sanchez will be in goal for the semi-final Photo: Justin Setterfield

3 . Evan Ferguson - ankle Hobbled off against Chelsea with an ankle injury. De Zerbi will make a late call on the striker but the 18-year-old is unlikely to start as Danny Welbeck has played well at Tottenham and Chelsea. Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Joel Veltman - hamstring The experienced defender sustained a hamstring issue at Chelsea. Another player that De Zerbi is giving maximum time for as fellow right back Tariq Lamptey is also struggling Photo: BEN STANSALL