Brighton vs Aston Villa: Why kick-off was delayed, what Steven Gerrard said - 'issues with Brighton security'

Brighton and Hove Albion announced that the game against Aston Villa would be delayed by 30 minutes and kick off was pushed back to 3.30pm.

The Villa team coach was delayed en route due to an accident on the motorway.

Gerrard said, "In these situations you have to try your best to stay calm. Thankfully there was a game on the TV and we watched Leeds vs Tottenham, which was a very entertaining game.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa were delayed ahead of the Brighton match

"Some things in football are out of your control, there was a crash on the motorways and we hope everyone is safe and well.

"We also had some issues with Brighton security as well. But we are here now and ready to play. The message to the players was remain calm, remember the game plan and execute it.

"We thank the Premier League for being understanding (pushing back kick-off). The initial shout was 35 minutes but that wasn't enough and it was pushed to 45 minutes.

"Thanks to Brighton because they have been understanding as well."

Albion skipper Lewis Dunk returned from suspension after his red card at Man United and Leandro Trossard and Solly March also come into the starting XI.

Brighton: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, March, Moder, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay.

Subs: Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Steele, Duffy, Caicedo, Leonard, Offiah, Ferguson.

There's two changes for Aston Villa as Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins return.

Konsa has missed the last two matches through suspension while Watkins was on the bench for the 1-0 defeat by Watford last-time out.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.