Brighton vs Bournemouth match preview - three things to look out for including opposition star goalscorer

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates in a previous fixture against Bournemouth.

Following their 4-0 loss at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday, April 25. Brightonsee themselves in 12th position with 44 points. They’ve struggled with form since January, and their last win in the Premier League was in March against Nottingham Forest 1-0, thanks to an own goal. AFC Bournemouth are in from of the Seagulls in 11th place with 44 points.

Goalscoring Solanke – It really won’t be an easy task on Sunday for Brighton, with Domomic Solanke on 18 premier league goals. He’s had a barnstormer of a season so far for Bournemouth. At the time of writing, he’s the fourth top goal scorer, behind the likes of Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland.

Brighton’s form, will they change their fortunes? – Brighton haven’t won a premier league match since beating a struggling Nottingham at the start of March. In that match, an own goal from the opposition gave them the victory. The Albion’s goal of achieving back-to-back seasons featuring in a European competition seems almost impossible at this point. What they can do, however, is build morale and a strong finish to the season. A win against Bournemouth, who have found decent form at home. Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last Premier League home games, winning three and drawing two. This is their second longest run being unbeaten at home in the Premier League, with their longest was a streak lasting six games between May and October in 2018.

Brighton’s Enciso could play a part – De Zerbi revealed that star man Julio Enciso could be available to play a part of the game in a pre-match press conference. He said: “Julio Enciso is not part of this (injury list). He cannot play 90 minutes, but he can play a part of the game I hope.”