Brighton and Hove Albion host bitter rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium, with action getting underway at 2pm.

Sussex Police has an increased presence in the city and a public protection order is in force today, meaning that alcohol can be seized outside of licensed premises in Brighton.

“This is to ensure that everyone attending the football match has a safe and enjoyable experience,” a police statement on social media read.

"A Public Space Protection Order is in place for Brighton city centre, and fans attending are informed that alcohol outside of licensed premises, including from bottles and cans, can be seized and removed by officers.

“We are working in partnership with both clubs and with partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response.”

Police said there will be ‘some disruption to travel’ into the city – ‘particularly near Brighton railway station.

A spokesperson added: “Residents and visitors making journeys are advised to allow extra travel time and to check updates with transport providers.”

The intense rivalry sometimes leads to crowd trouble. A police officer was left injured, and multiple arrests were made, after incidents involving fans attending the match at the Amex last season.

Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler is urging fans to avoid using violence this Sunday.

"We don’t need any violence,” he said. “It’s a football game, a football game with more emotion than than a normal game but a football game.

"You can cheer for your team, you can support your team, but in the end it should be without any violence.

“If you win, it’s always enjoyable. I think emotions are part of the game but what I always say is that everything should happen with respect for each other.”

1 . Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Photos show hundreds of police officers Brighton is swarming with police officers ahead of a Premier League match between Albion and Crystal Palace Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Photos show hundreds of police officers Brighton is swarming with police officers ahead of a Premier League match between Albion and Crystal Palace Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Photos show hundreds of police officers Brighton is swarming with police officers ahead of a Premier League match between Albion and Crystal Palace Photo: Eddie Mitchell