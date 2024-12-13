A public protection order will mean that alcohol can be seized outside of licensed premises in Brighton on Sunday – when Albion face rivals Crystal Palace.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said it will have an increased presence in the city for the Brighton v Crystal Palace match.

“This is to ensure that everyone attending the football match has a safe and enjoyable experience,” a police statement on social media read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A Public Space Protection Order is in place for Brighton city centre, and fans attending are informed that alcohol outside of licensed premises, including from bottles and cans, can be seized and removed by officers.

The police came out in force ahead of Brighton's home match vs Crystal Palace last season. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“We are working in partnership with both clubs and with partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response.”

Police said there will be ‘some disruption to travel’ into the city – ‘particularly near Brighton railway station.

A spokesperson added: “Residents and visitors making journeys are advised to allow extra travel time and to check updates with transport providers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The intense rivalry sometimes leads to crowd trouble. A police officer was left injured, and multiple arrests were made, after incidents involving fans attending the match at the Amex last season.

Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler is urging fans to avoid using violence this Sunday.

"We don’t need any violence,” he said. “It’s a football game, a football game with more emotion than than a normal game but a football game.

"You can cheer for your team, you can support your team, but in the end it should be without any violence.

“If you win, it’s always enjoyable. I think emotions are part of the game but what I always say is that everything should happen with respect for each other.”