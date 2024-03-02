Brighton vs Fulham: Roberto De Zerbi makes multiple surprise omissions; £9m star makes long-awaited return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Albion have, however, been boosted by the return of teenage striker Evan Ferguson, flying full-back Tariq Lamptey and experienced defender Joel Veltman.

The trio, who all start this afternoon (Saturday, March 2), were forced to sit out of the 1-0 FA Cup fifth round loss at Wolves on Wednesday and their return is boost for Roberto De Zerbi’s injury-hit squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also in the starting XL is Julio Enciso, who makes his first start since suffering a serious knee injury at Wolves last August.

Pascal Gross is on the Brighton bench at Craven Cottage (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Two operations and a lengthy rehabilitation period followed as the 20-year-old battled back to full-fitness.

Adam Lallana and Carlos Baleba have been given rare starts, as Roberto De Zerbi makes seven changes to his team.

The Seagulls, who are seventh in the Premier League, are however still without Joao Pedro (thigh), James Milner (thigh), Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Jack Hinshelwood (foot) and Billy Gilmour (suspended).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, it comes as a surprise to see Igor Julio, Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Ansu Fati and Facundo Buonanotte all on the substitutes’ bench.

Jason Steele keeps his place in goal despite his error at Wolves.

De Zerbi said in his pre-match press conference that he would be waiting until Sunday morning before preparing for Albion’s huge trip to Roma, for the first leg of the Europa League round-of-16 on Thursday (March 7).

The Italian added: “This is part of football and we move on and we play better to win the game tomorrow. We want to keep this level on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tomorrow the focus is to win the game and we have to play with fresh players. I will change but not for Roma. We start to prepare for Roma on Sunday morning.”

Brighton: Jason Steele, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Carlos Baleba, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Adam Lallana, Evan Ferguson