Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium - Saturday, 3pm

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler urged his side "not to be lazy" ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium

The Seagulls are 13th in the league standings and face a stern test against Daniel Farke's Leeds United.

"What I mean is a top player, he does 90 minutes consistently the right actions," said Fabian Hurzeler to Sussex World.

"He's staying alive and defending the box. He is switched on when he's overplayed. The small little margins, he's there. And when you only do it for, let's say, 80 minutes, then you're just an average player in the Premier League.

"The main thing between average and the top players is that. Consistently on his highest level, consistently switched on, that's what I demand from us.”

Brighton v Leeds United prediction - Redknapp, Sutton and Shearer

So will Brighton be consistently switched on against 15th placed Leeds United? Here’s what top pundits Alan Shearer, Chris Sutton and Harry Redknapp think.

Shearer: “Leeds got the result they wanted last time out. There’s not a lot between the teams in terms of points, but I do think Brighton at home will be expected to beat Leeds.

“We’ve seen some unexpected results this season, but I would go for a home win on this one.” Prediction - Brighton win.

Redknapp: “Brighton were good going forward against United but yet again, some sloppy defending let them down.

“I feel like I’ve been saying that for years! I just don’t know what to expect week-to-week from this Brighton side.

“That was a big win for Leeds over West Ham, they’re doing well at Elland Road but that shouldn’t be a surprise. They’ll need to start picking up a few points on the road though.

“Leeds are a big, physical side who will try and frustrate their hosts, but I’m still picking Brighton to win 2-0.”

Danny Welbeck for England

Redknapp also feels Danny Welbeck is one to watch as he pushes for an England recall. “Welbeck looks as good as ever and I think these England rumours are justified.

“I don’t see many better English strikers than this lad even at his age.”

Daniel Farke took stick at Norwich City

Sutton: “Chris Sutton: Leeds have made a great start and I am pleased for Daniel Farke.

“He took a lot of stick when he was at Norwich, when I kept hearing how he wasn't a Premier League manager, but apart from their heavy defeat at leaders Arsenal, his side have been competitive in all of their games so far.

“I am still going with a Brighton win here, though. The Seagulls did not play well when they lost at Manchester United last weekend, then went out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of the Gunners on Wednesday, but they are unbeaten at home so far and I am expecting them to bounce back.” Prediction: 2-0.