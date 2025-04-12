Brighton vs Leicester: Fabian Hurzeler says this singer sums up Albions season before Premier League clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton play all-but-relegated Leicester City in a Premier league fixutre today (Saturday, April 12).

Following three games without a win, including a poor 2-1 loss away to Crystal Palace, Albion will need to bounce back.

The Foxes have lost their last eight Premier League matches, with their most recent game resulting in a 3-0 thrashing.

However, when Albion played Leicester away in December, Brighton squandered a 2-0 lead. In the 86th minute, Jamie Vardy scored. Then Decordova-Reid fired home in the first minute of stoppage time to make it a draw at the death.

Brighton face Leicester City at home in a Premier League clash.

If Brighton are to end the season with a European spot, they will have to deal with high-pressure situations more effectively.

One big miss for Hurzeler’s side will be the suspension of Jan Paul Van Hecke, who got a second yellow at the end of Albion’s game against Palace. It’s likely that either Cashin, Wieffer or Baleba will fill that centre-back position for this weekend.

In the pre-match press conference before The Seagulls face Leicester, the Brighton boss reflected on the disappointing loss against Crystal Palace.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “We need to have the mindset of a challenger. When we reflect on the game back, we just have to look at the first three actions.

"We didn’t have the hunger to really defend as a team, we weren't sharp enough in the personal duels. That's what I mean by the mindset of a challenger. The mindset of a challenger is that you're always sharp, you're always ready.

No matter if you have the ball, no matter if you have to defend the set-piece, there's always a chance for you to defend your own goal, always a chance for you to score a goal.

It's not only about creating chances, because to create the chance you have to be in the other moments where you don't have the ball, in the other moments where you can't score a goal. There you have to be as sharp as possible.

"That's the mindset from a challenger. That's what we didn't have in this game, we were really honest to each other. We didn't make the small things on our highest level.

“We didn't sprint back in a full sprint. We didn't defend as a team in some moments. These are all things that make us strong.

"Therefore, we came a little bit away from our identity. If you come away from your identity, just a small margin, then you're not able to play at your highest level… we analysed it and hopefully we will make it better."

The Albion head coach was also asked a quirky question about his music taste, and what song describes his side’s season so far.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I don’t have a favourite kind of music. I can listen to everything, I just have to feel the music. But there is one band I really like to hear and that will also be one of the first concerts I go to, this summer is Coldplay.

"It will be here in London. It’s the first time I have bought tickets for a concert. I am really looking forward to it, because I have seen so many interesting videos on YouTube, with the lights on their arms, and he is one of my favourite singers.

"If you want to describe our season so far, you have to choose a song from Chris Martin’s album."