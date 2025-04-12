This is how many points Brighton need to clinch Europa League football – according to Opta

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton need a positive result against Leicester to kick-start their push for Europe

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will hope to get their European push back on track as they welcome lowly Leicester City to the Amex Stadium later today.

Brighton have slipped to ninth in the Premier League table and have lost thier last three matches in all competitions – including last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to old rivals Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with seven top flight matches to go, Fabian Hurzeler’s team are still in the mix for the European qualification – but they need a strong finish to the season, starting against relegation bound Leicester.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler needs a positive result against Leicester at the Amex Stadium

“My job is to give the guys the biggest belief,” said Hurzeler in his pre-Leicester press conference.

"We get through this phase together. We all have the belief in ourselves that we can get the turnaround. I'm pretty sure that this phase also gives us a big, big boost regarding building the resilience.

"We have to stay positive. We were very honest with each other after the week – we analysed the mistakes we did. Then it's about looking to the future, looking what can be changed and looking at the things we can influence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champions League qualification will drop down to fifth in the Premier League this season. As it stands Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Newcastle qualify for the top tier competition.

Manchester City hold the current Europa League spot, with Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Bournemouth all jostling for Europa and Conference League positions.

A good result against Leicester will certainly help Brighton’s case but it’s extremely tight and looks set to go to the final matches.

Super-computer and AI verdict

Opta’s projections give Brighton a 17.3 per cent chance of finishing seventh or higher, which could secure Europa League football if other results align (like cup winners already qualifying via the league).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, then added: “Ninth is precarious and Brighton’s inconsistent home form (10th in the home table) doesn’t help.

“A strong finish (say, 4-5 wins from their last seven) could push them to 60-62 points, potentially enough for sixth or seventh, but anything less might leave them in Conference League territory or out of Europe entirely.

"Today’s game is huge – beat Leicester, and they’re back in the conversation. Drop points, and it’s an uphill battle. I’d lean toward them having an outside shot at the Europa League, but seventh feels like their ceiling.”

Brighton team news

Kaoru Mitoma is in danger of missing his first Premier League match of the season when Brighton host Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Albion winger is a major injury worry after hobbling off during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at rivals Crystal Palace with a heel injury.

He could join a lengthy injury list which also includes Jason Steele, James Milner, Igor Julio, Georginio Rutter, Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu and Tariq Lamptey.

“Kaoru is doubtful,” boss Fabian Hurzeler said at his pre-match press conference. “He will try to train today, but overall the rest are the same.”

To add to Hurzeler’s problems, key defender Jan Paul van Hecke is out through suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well, we have different options,” added the German. “(Eiran) Cashin for sure will be an option.”

For your next Albion read: Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton starting XI and substitutes to face Leicester City predicted