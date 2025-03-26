AI technology predicts FA Cup quarter-final winner

Brighton return to action this Saturday against Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup quarter-final contest at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls have been on an impressive run of form and have won five and drawn once in their last six matches in all-competitions.

Brighton’s last defeat came last month and it was painful 7-0 loss to – yes, you’ve guessed it – Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler admitted that result served as a wake-up call for his players and their recent run has lifted them to seventh in the table and in contention for Champions League qualification.

Revenge against Forest this Saturday would also put them through to the last four of the FA Cup and set-up a semi-final date at Wembley Stadium.

Forest, as they proved previously, will not be easy. They have been the surprise package of the Premier League this term and Nuno Espírito Santo has his team fit and firing and up to third in the table.

The two sides also played out a feisty 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium earlier this season and Hurzeler will no doubt be desperate to get some revenge on Forest and finally get a win on the board against their rivals.

Based on the 7-0 victory, Forest may perhaps be slight favourites for this Saturday but Brighton suffered with injuries on that day at the City Ground and Hurzeler admitted afterwards that he didn’t have a midfielder fit enough to play 90 minutes – which explained his rather lop-sided team selection.

Brighton look back to their best and the hope is that international break has not disrupted any momentum. It’s a desperately close one to call so I asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot to predict the score.

AI has spoken

"Given Forest’s superior league form and confidence from their earlier thrashing of Brighton, they might have a slight edge,” said the technology.

"However, cup matches are notoriously unpredictable, and playing at Brighton’s Amex Stadium could level the playing field.

"If Forest field a full-strength side, they could be favoured.

Grok added: “It’s a close call, but Nottingham Forest might be the slight favourites based on their season-long consistency. Though Brighton’s home advantage and cup tenacity make it far from certain.”

When pushed for a score prediction, Grok responded: “I’ll predict a 2-1 victory for Nottingham Forest. Brighton might score first through Welbeck or João Pedro, but Forest’s counterattacking threat – likely via Anthony Elanga or Morgan Gibbs-White – could see them nick it late, possibly with a Wood substitute goal if he’s fit. It’s a coin toss, but Forest’s momentum just edges it.”

