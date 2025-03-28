Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: Nuno Espirito Santo makes Morgan Gibbs-White claim after Chris Wood update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup quarter-final team news

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Morgan Gibbs-White has nothing to prove after his recent England snub.

The Forest playmaker was originally left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia before receiving a late call-up after Cole Palmer picked up an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he was left out of the matchday squad against Albania and was an unusued substitute against Latvia as Tuchel looked at other options.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest in action against Diego Gomez of Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground

“Morgan went, he didn’t have minutes, but he was there in the squad. I hope he gets another chance,” Nuno said.

“I know him so well for so many years and he knows we just don’t need to talk anymore. He just understands us so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, Morgan is a top, top player. So much talent, so much quality, the level of performance he is giving to us, with the ball, off the ball.

“He doesn’t have to prove anyone wrong. I think this is not the state of mind he should have.

“Yes, he has to compete and play, play for us, help his team-mates, give everything he has and of course things will come naturally.”

Gibbs-White will be leading Forest’s charge towards a first FA Cup semi-final since 1991 when they visit Brighton in Saturday’s quarter-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, striker Chris Wood will not be available after he suffered a hip injury while playing for New Zealand.

“He went for a scan today and we are still waiting for the result,” Nuno added. “He went to see a specialist to do the scan, so we will wait on the information.

“He is not going to be available for this game. He fell really hard on his hip and there is pain there, so we have to wait.

“Every time there is an international break we have to assess the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of them just arrived back today and we are still waiting for (Raman) Sosa to come back tomorrow, then we will assess all of them.”

Central defender Murillo made his Brazil debut in the 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Argentina, but it did not go well as he was withdrawn at half-time with his side trailing 3-0.

Nuno said: “This is the game, I think he should be proud, it is not something that is easy to achieve, playing for Brazil, recognising all the talented quality there.

“So he is rising and achieving things, from an individual aspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He played for Brazil, we are very proud. He’s back and now it’s really important for him to focus on his job.”

For your next Albion read: Brighton vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup quarter-final – Artificial Intelligence predicts the winner