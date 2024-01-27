Brighton vs Sheffield United: Key man returns as Roberto De Zerbi names strong side in FA Cup
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are four changes to the Brighton side, which drew 0-0 against Wolves on Monday night (January 22).
Most notably, Igor Julio is back in the defence after an injury lay-off.
Bart Verbruggen starts in goal, whilst Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson also come in.
Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, James Milner and Danny Welbeck drop to the bench.
Julio Enciso, who sustained a serious knee injury last August, has been pictured in training this week but does not feature in the squad. Ansu Fati, Solly March and Joel Veltman also remain out, with Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra still unavailable due to being away with their countries.
De Zerbi has proved with his line-ups that he will be taking the FA Cup seriously, as Brighton aim to go one better after last season’s semi-final heartbreak.
"It's an opportunity but it is too far to make other thoughts,” De Zerbi said.
"We have to keep our focus in the game. We know the level of difficulty and we are ready to compete. To win the game, we will have to play our best."
Brighton: Bart Verbruggen, Jack Hinshelwood, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Facundo Buonanotte, Evan Ferguson, Joao Pedro
Substitutes: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Lewis Dunk, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Danny Welbeck, Carlos Baleba, Benicio Baker-Boaitey