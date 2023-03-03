Brighton vs West Ham team news: Albion welcome back two major players, David Moyes missing three big names

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Pervis Estupiñán and Solly March will be available for tomorrow’s Premier League game against West Ham.

Brighton return to league action this Saturday at the Amex Stadium, after booking their place in the FA Cup quarter final on Tuesday, February 28.

Evan Ferguson’s goal was enough to beat Championship outfit Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium, allowing supporters to dream of a first major piece of silverware in the club’s history.

Estupinan and March were not available for the trip to Staffordshire, but both have recovered in time for tomorrow’s game.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are also still in the hunt for European football next season in the league. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Levi Colwill is back in training, having suffered a quadricep injury more than a month ago, but De Zerbi says he is refraining from adding the youngster back to his matchday squad, choosing to give him minutes in the under-21s beforehand.

The Brighton boss confirmed that Adam Webster will start alongside skipper Lewis Dunk in the backline, as well as announcing that Billy Gilmour would be named on the bench. Both players had been struggling with injury issues in the last two weeks.

Danny Welbeck had made a full recovery from his calf issue, having come on as a late substitute in the victory on Tuesday night.

Brighton will also be without Adam Lallana (thigh) and Jakob Moder (knee) as they continue their recovery from long-term injuries. While Yasim Ayari misses the game with illness.

A favourable draw against League Two giant-killers Grimsby at the Amex Stadium in the next round of the FA Cup has heighted expectations of silverware around the club, but manager De Zerbi wants to return his sides’ focus to the league and continue their hunt for European football next season.

Despite losing to Fulham in their last game, their only defeat in 2023, Brighton remain only six points behind Newcastle United in fifth – with a game in hand.

The Italian himself will not be on the side-lines for tomorrow’s encounter, after being given a one-match ban and £15,000 fine for his post-match comments about the match officials after the Fulham defeat.

Brighton have not lost against West Ham since they being promoted to the top flight in 2017, winning five of their last 11 meetings in the Premier League.

Having made the Europa League semi-final last season and finishing seventh in league, David Moyes’ side have had a disappointing season so far, most recently being knocked out of the FA Cup on Wednesday (March 1) at the hands of Manchester United.

Moyes described his side as ‘flaky’ as they threw away their lead at Old Trafford in the last 13 minutes to lose 3-1, having gone ahead in the second-half through Saïd Benrahma.

The Hammers are currently 16th in the table, two points off the relegation zone, winning three of their last 13 league games. They can take confidence from their last Premier League fixture, when they dismantled Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the London Stadium; thanks to goals from Danny Ings (2), Declan Rice and Michail Antonio.

Moyes was without regular goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański and right back Vladimir Coufal for the trip to Manchester and confirmed in Friday’s press conference he would be without both players for this Saturday’s game.