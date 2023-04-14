Brighton Women one game away from Wembley FA Cup final - but face huge challenge in the form of Manchester United

Brighton are one game away from competing in a Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley as they face Manchester United on Saturday (April 15).

The Albion travel to the Leigh Sports Village this weekend for the semi-final tie against the WSL league leaders with a new coach in charge of the team.

Melissa Phillips became the fourth head coach the Seagulls had appointed this season, when she signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club earlier this week.

The experienced American coach's first game in charge doesn't get much bigger, as Brighton attempt to make an FA Cup final for the first time in their history.

Phillips said: “It’s an exciting time, we’ve got a brilliant game to look forward to and of course it is going to be difficult. I think we look at the opportunity, more then any challenges we face. We want to have a really positive mindset about everything that we do from hear out. That’s the aim and the focus at the moment.”

Brighton have made it to the last four without conceding a goal in the competition; beating the likes West Bromwich Albion, Coventry United and Birmingham City to make it to their second semi-final in three years.

The cup run has been a welcome distraction from a torrid league season. The Albion are currently bottom of the table, winning only two games and conceding 50 goals, leaving them just seven games to save themselves from relegation.

Their opponents on Saturday are currently chasing their first-ever WSL title and FA Cup triumph. In their last game, they dismantled Albion 4-0 in the league; thanks to goals from Leah Galton (2), Rachel Williams and Lucía García.

Despite going into the game as huge underdogs, Phillips highlighted the achievement of making it to a semi final and said her team would make a good account of themselves on Saturday.

Phillips said: “You can’t understate the achievement enough from the players. I think it is something to be celebrated because they are in an FA Cup Semi Final, despite some transitional periods throughout the season. What an achievement for them.

"We haven’t thought to far ahead about who the pressure is on. I think both teams will be up for the occasion. Both teams know how special the FA Cup is and both teams will be going vying for that opportunity to play at Wembley. I'm sure they will make just as much an account of themselves as we will. We will certainly be focused on our performance.”

