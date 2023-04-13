Frank Lampard likely to be without three Chelsea players for Brighton game

Frank Lampard is set to be without three first-team players for his first home game as Chelsea manager.

The Blues face Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (April 15) with Lampard still searching for his first win since returning to the managerial role he was sacked from 24 months ago.

The former Chelsea midfielder was appointed as head coach until the end of the season, following the sacking of ex-Brighton manager Graham Potter at the start of April, making him the fourth man to sit in the West London hot seat since August 2022.

Upon his return, Chelsea have lost two games in the space of five days. A 1-0 defeat away at Wolves in the league was quickly followed by a disappointing trip to Spain, where Lampard’s men lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie.

The Blues face Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (April 15) with Lampard still searching for his first win. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite spending more then £600m on players this season, the Blues find themselves 11th in the Premier League table, 17 points off fourth place, and out of all domestic cup competitions.

It doesn't get much easier for the two-time Champions League winners, as they welcome Brighton to the capital this weekend, a side still pushing for their first taste of European football next season.

Despite a disappointing and controversial defeat to Tottenham last weekend, the Albion lie seventh in the table, seven points off fifth-placed Spurs, with two games in hand.

In his first run as Chelsea manager, from July 2019 until February 2021, Lampard oversaw two wins and a draw against Brighton in the three league games he was involved in.

Despite spending more then £600m on players this season, the Blues find themselves 11th in the Premier League table. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

For this weekend’s game, he will be without summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegal centre-back came off the Bernabeu pitch with an injury problem and is unlikely to be available for the next couple of weeks.

Youngster Carney Chukwuemeka is also unavailable for the Brighton encounter, having missed the last few games with a knock.

Armando Broja also continues his long road to recovery, having sustained an ACL injury before Christmas.

However, Lampard may offer a starting place to former favourite Mason Mount. The Chelsea midfielder has not been seen in a starting line-up since the 1-0 home defeat to Southampton on February 18, having been side-lined with a bruised pelvis.