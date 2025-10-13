Joshua Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact at Manchester United | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Brighton have been linked with a move for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international remains out of favour with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford and is tipped to move on this January.

Transfer expert @GraemeBailey posted: "Joshua Zirkzee is keen to leave United & already had talks with staff there.

"Brighton have emerged a potential destination for the Dutch international. Zirkzee will be available for €35-40m this January window."

Zirkzee is apparently keen to seal a swift exit to boost his chances of making Ronald Koeman’s Dutch squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Zirkzee would add to Albion’s Netherlands contingent as Mats Wieffer, Joel Veltman, Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke all ply their trade with the Seagulls.

The striker also spent time with Fabian Hurzeler’s former club, Bayern Munich. He has also represented Parma, Anderlecht and Bologna.

Brighton short on goals

The Seagulls have been short on goals this term with £40m record signing Georginio yet to hit the target this season.

Veteran striker and former Manchester United man Danny Welbeck has also struggled this term with his two goals of the campaign arriving against the 10-men of Chelsea.

Albion sold their star striker Joao Pedro to Chelsea for £60m in the previous window and Evan Ferguson was allowed to join Serie A outfit Roma on loan.

Attackers Kaoru Mitoma and Brajan Gryda are also searching for their best form.

Brighton are 12th in the Premier League with nine points from their first seven matches this term.

They resume Premier League action this Saturday against 11th placed Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium.

