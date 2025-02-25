Brighton XI vs Bournemouth predicted as Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck decision made

How the Seagulls could line-up against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium tonight

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has several selection head-scratchers ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash against six-placed Bournemouth.

Left-back Pervis Estupinan is set to make his first start in four top-flight matches having recovered from a muscular injury, with Tariq Lamptey expected to switch to right back in place of the injured Joel Veltman (foot).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That should free up Jack Hinshelwood to move into midfield and start alongside Carlos Baleba in the Albion engine room. Baleba has been excellent for Albion this term but was sent off against the Cherries during Brighton’s 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium back in November.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion will hope to keep his place in the starting XI

Hurzeler said: "I saw a learning in his behaviour afterward. He behaved much more maturely, he behaved much more professionally after his first yellow card and he understands how to behave and how to play if he already has a yellow card.

"There I see a really good improvement in these things. On top of that, he's an unbelievable player for us. He has skills no one else on this team has. He's very athletic, not only in possession, he can give us because of his dynamic, also out of possession, he's very important to close the gaps."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaoru Mitoma, who has four goals and an assist in his last six Premier League matches, is set to resume on the left flank with the dangerous Yankuba Minteh on the right. Georginio Rutter is also on a good run of form and is expected to continue in the No 10 role following his goal-scoring display in the 4-0 win at Southampton last week.

One of the key decisions for Hurzeler though will be between Danny Welbeck or Joao Pedro. Welbeck is currently struggling with a knock and missed the trip to Southampton and will be closely assessed this week.

Pedro returned to the line-up last weekend and opened the scoring for the Seagulls and looked sharp in Welbeck’s absence.

"Joao is a player who always has a little bit of self-confidence,” said Hurzeler. “He has this attitude inside of him, that he knows ‘I can decide a game with one action’ and he has not only this thinking, he also has the quality and the skills to do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He proved it at the weekend. But besides that for me, it's more important how he behaves as a team player and he proved last week that he is supportive of his teammates, although he was not starting, he was always there for his teammates.

He supported them and that showed me that he's committed to this club, it showed me that he supports and wants to be that team player everyone needs from him. I'm really happy that he came back on the pitch and deserves what he gets because of his behaviour, because of his training ethic.”

Brighton’s predicted XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Georginio, Mitoma; Pedro.

For you next Albion read: £16m Brighton ace has a new manager to impress as ex-Man United and Arsenal man takes charge