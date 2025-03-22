Brighton's huge squad transformation in full after massive spend as another new arrival prepares to check-in

It’s a period of great change at Brighton and Hove as new players and a new manager have all bedded in this season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls – who are currently seventh in the Premier League and pushing for Champions League qualification – spent more than £200m last summer, a further £30m in January and yesterday confirmed their latest signing, Yoon Doyoung from club Daejeon Hana Citizen for a reported fee of 2m.

Brighton continue to strengthen their squad but as we pause for the international break, Sussex World looks at all the players who have arrived and what they achieved so far – starting with the most expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter – £40m: Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said he “felt uncomfortable” paying a club record £40m to Leeds United for the French striker. It was a gamble but one that sees to be paying off as Rutter has settled in well at Brighton and made a telling contribution in the Premier League. Rutter, 22, arrived on a five-year contract and so far he has eight goals and five assists in all-competitions. A very good signing and his guide price is now £80m.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has overseen a huge squad transformation

Yankuba Minteh – £30m: Eddie Howe really didn’t want to sell the Gambian and it’s easy to see why. Brighton paid £30m to Newcastle United for his services as he arrived on a five-year contract. The 20-year-old has six goals and five assists so far and is progressing very nicely under head coach Fabian Hurzeler. His blistering pace and skill makes him a threat to any Premier League defence. Guide price: £60m.

Mats Wieffer – £25m: The Dutch international midfielder joined from Feyenoord for £25m on a five-year contract. He started the first game of the season at Everton but suffered a knee injury and struggled to get up to full speed since. Looks to be returning to his best and should have a key role to play as Brighton push for European qualification and FA Cup progress. the best is still to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brajan Gruda – £25m: The Seagulls picked the German under 21 international from Mainz for £25m on a four year contract. He’s another of the new summer signings that has great potential but yet to deliver his best in Brighton shirt. Niggling injuries have not helped and next season will likely be key for him.

Ferdi Kadioglu – £25m: The versatile midfielder arrived from Fenerbahce on a four-year contract but has struggled with a toe injury and underwent surgery. A huge blow for the player and club as he was just starting to show his best form. He looks a serious talent and Hurzeler still hopes he can return before the end of the season.

Matt O'Riley – £25m: Desperately bad luck for the for the £25m summer arrival from Celtic as he suffered bad ankle injury on debut. He has struggled to get up to speed since and is currently out with a knee problem. The fine form of Rutter has also kept him on the sidelines. Another signing where the best is still to come.

Stefanos Tzimas – £22m: Brighton signed the Greek centre forward from German club FC Nuremberg for around £22m on a five-year contract. The 19-year-old remains on loan with the 2.Bundesliga club and will team up with Albion this summer. He has 12 goals and three assists in the German second tier so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibrahim Osman – £16m: The 20-year-old joined from Danish Superliga club Nordsjaelland for around £16m and is contracted until June 2029. The Ghana international is on loan at Feyenoord where he has three goals and two assists in all competitions. Gained Champions League experienced this season with the Dutch club.

Diego Gomez – £12m: The Paraguayan joined from Inter Miami in January and has already made a positive impact to Hurzeler’s first team squad. Plays in a deeper midfield role and is a powerful competitor with a decent range of passing. the 21-year-old looks a very promising signing and will be a big player for the rest of the season.

Eiran Cashin – £9m: The left footed defender joined late in the January transfer window from Derby County for around £9m. The 23-year-old is on a five-year contract and is yet to make his debut for the Seagulls. Provides cover with Igor, Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster all struggling with injuries at times this season.

Malick Yalcouyé – £5m: The talented young midfielder was signed last summer from IFK Göteborg and is currently on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga with Sturm Graz. Hurzeler has name checked him a few times this season and is performing very well for his loan club. Contracted with Brighton until June 2029 and the 19-year-old is one to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yoon Doyoung – £2m: The winger is believed to be one of the most exciting prospects in Asian football and signed for £2m from South Korean club Daejeon Hana Citizen on a five-year contract. The 18-year-old will remain with Daejon until the end of June and is expected to be loaned out next season to gain further experience.

Amario Cozier-Duberry – free: The 19-year-old joined Brighton last summer after his contract expired at Arsenal. Featured and impressed for Brighton in pre-season in Japan and then joined Blackburn Rovers on loan. He has started just six times in the Championship and will return to Albion this summer.