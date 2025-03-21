Former Brighton boss makes Kaoru Mitoma transfer claim

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton manager Gus Poyet insists Kaoru Mitoma would be a hit at Manchester United.

The Japanese winger has been excellent for Brighton. This season, he has seven goals and three assists from 29 Premier League appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last January, Brighton rejected two huge bids from Saudi Club Al Nassr for the 27–year–old, believed to be in the region of £60m.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Mitoma continues to impress for the Seagulls and most recently he has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United.

"In terms of quality, he’s good enough for Manchester United,” said Poyet speaking to My Betting Sites. "The question is, can he take the next step and perform at an even higher level, as a club like United demands?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s a top player, and I hope he does because he’s so important to Brighton. I love watching him play."

Mitoma is contracted with Brighton until June 2027 and earlier this month Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber admitted they will likely sell some of their top talents in the near future.

Asked by the BBC if the club can keep Mitoma and midfielder Carlos Baleba, Barber replied: “We are not saying that is going to be this summer but certainly in the future we know that is probably likely to happen," said Barber to Football Focus."

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler has been impressed by his flying winger this season and will no doubt hope the former Kawasaki Frontal man stays for the next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler said: “When Kaoru always stays active not near the ball, when he knows how to use his speed to do the deep run with the right timing at the right moment, then he is a big, big player.

“Because he has everything. He is fast, he is good one-against-one, he can score goals, he can find solutions in narrow spaces with not a lot of time.

“I am really happy to work with him. he is a good listener."

Mitoma featured for Japan yesterday in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win against Bahrain as they became the first country to qualify for the 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitoma said: “I would have liked to have scored but the team's victory is the most important thing so I'm really happy about that.

“We appealed to the world by qualifying as first nation but I think the battle will get tougher and tougher from now on.

“There is still a lot we need to do to get to the top of the world. I think there are still barriers to be overcome if every one of us doesn't work on various aspects of the attack, defence and physical ability.

Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League, are paused for the international break. They resume action on March 29 in the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium.