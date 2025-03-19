Nottingham Forest await as Brighton look to seal a Wembley semi-final

Brighton are approaching the final stage of season and Fabian Hurzeler's men have plenty to play for.

The Seagulls – along with the rest of the Premier League – have paused for the international break and return to action on March 29 for their FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium.

Hurzeler's team are also pushing for Champions League qualification as they are seventh – one point off fifth place – with just nine top flight fixtures remaining.

Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion will be a key figure for Albion in the FA Cup clash against Forest

Albion are however eagerly awaiting the Cup clash against Forest as they seek revenge following their 7-0 thrashing at the City Ground last month.

The painful result served as a wake-up call for Albion and since that day, Brighton have won six and drawn once in seven matches in all competitions.

It's been an impressive response but victory against Nuno Espírito Santo's team – who are flying high in third – and seal a Wembley semi-final, would be the ultimate riposte.

Injuries do remain a concern and Hurzeler previously spoke on how the international break could be an advantage for the likes of Matt O'Riley (knee), Lewis Dunk (rib) and Joel Veltman (foot) as they all look to be fit in time to face Forest.

Here’s Albion’s best XI for the FA Cup showdown if every one is fit:

Bart Verbruggen – GK: The Dutch No 1 shipped seven against Forest last time out and a clean sheet would be nice for this one! Cup keeper Jason Steele is out with a shoulder injury, Carl Rushworth is cup tied which means Tom McGill will likely be back-up.

Joel Veltman – RB: The experienced full back hopes to return from a foot injury in time for the cup clash. Likely to get the nod ahead of Tariq Lamptey (ankle) if both are fit in time.

Adam Webster – CB: Aside from conceding a penalty at Man City last time out, Webster has been excellent and hard to make a case to drop him for this one – even if Dunks recovers from a rib problem.

Jan Paul van Hecke – CB: The Dutch defender has performed consistently well this season and Hurzeler will hope he returns safe and sound from international duty are a bruising tussle with Erling Haaland at the Etihad last Saturday.

Pervis Estupinan – LB: Faces a long trip back from Ecuador following the South American World Cup qualifiers. His fitness levels will be assessed after a long-haul flight.

Jack Hinshelwood – CM: Albion’s new Mr Versatile (think Pascal Gross) could be back in his favoured central midfield position – if all the full backs are fit.

Carlos Baleba – CM: The Cameroon international will be extra keen to drive Brighton on to Wembley following his late miss against Man City. He has been excellent this season.

Yankuba Minteh – RW: Blistering pace, an eye for goal, gets assists, does his defensive work. What’s not to love about Albion’s impressive Gambia international?

Georginio Rutter – No 10: The former Leeds United man has made the No 10 role his own following his £40m move.

Kaoru Mitoma – LW: If you need a reminder of the Japan international’s talent, just watch his FA Cup fourth round goal against Chelsea. Same again would be nice!

Joao Pedro – CF: A close call here but if he returns fit from international duty with Brazil (they play Argentina on March 26) – then Pedro just gets the nod ahead of Danny Welbeck.

