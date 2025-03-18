Brighton’s talented squad improving under their youthful head coach

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Hurzeler has impressed at Brighton during his first season in the Premier League.

The Seagulls are seventh in the top flight and pushing for Champions League qualification with just nine league fixtures to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler has also guided Brighton to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they face a home draw against Nottingham Forest on March 29 for a place in the last four.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has impressed in his first full season in the Premier League

The Premier League’s youngest ever permanent manager has also had to deal with a lengthy injury list which has seen him without numerous key players this term.

But as always with Brighton, one of the key objectives for any manager is to improve the existing players and their transfer value with quality coaching and first team opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex World takes a look at nine players who have improved under Huzeler’s impressive management… and two that have not:

Bart Verbruggen: The 22-year-old keeper is a great place to start and has enjoyed an excellent season so far. Verbruggen started the season full of confidence having impressed as the Dutch No 1 at the Euros and he has carried that through. Last term, under previous head coach Roberto De Zerbi, Verbruggen rotated with Jason Steele. Hurzeler was quick to change that and established clear roles, with Verbruggen the undoubted first choice. He has all the attributes needed for a modern day keeper and at 22 has the potential to improve even further. The former Anderlecht man has been linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich this term and Brighton will brace themselves for bids this summer. Hurzeler previously compared his No 1 to German legend Manuel Neuer.

Joel Veltman: Hurzeler has not only improved younger players he has also got the very best from senior pros like Veltman. The 33-year-old – currently sidelined with a foot issue – has been the first choice right back this term ahead of Tariq Lamptey. Veltman offers an experience and game management that is highly valued by Hurzeler and Veltman is possibly one of the most under-rated defenders in the Premier League. The Dutch defender recently triggered a contract option for an extra year.

Yasin Ayari: One of my favourite stories of the season has been the progress of the Sweden international under Hurzeler. Ayari had a fairly good loan at Blackburn last term but nothing to suggest he would have such an impact on the first team this season. My favourite quote from Ayari this season was “I didn’t care who signed, I was going push and work harder than anyone else.” Hurzeler clearly spotted that and Ayari has been rewarded. Hurzeler likes the “ruthless” qualities of his game. He covers so much ground on the pitch and he is improving on the ball. A surprising key man for Hurzeler. Great stuff!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Hinshelwood: Brighton’s “one of their own” has progressed superbly this season under Hurzeler. The 19-year-old is a regular starter and has featured in a variety of positions including central midfield, left back and right back. Hurzeler has praised his impressive maturity and his ability to read the game no matter where he is on the pitch. Hinshelwood is good in possession, covers so much ground and impressive in the air. He’s also a goal threat from anywhere on the pitch. A great season so far and brilliant career ahead of him.

Carlos Baleba: The Cameroon international struggled for game time last season under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi. The summer exits of Pascal Gross and Billy paved the way for Baleba and the 20-year-old has made the most of his opportunity. The former Lille man is a powerful and skilful presence and is threat when driving forward. Hurzeler has instilled discipline in his play and this season has developed into one of the best midfield talents in the Premier League. Manchester City and Liverpool are believed to be very keen.

Yankuba Minteh: Signed from Newcastle for £30m last summer and it’s easy to see why Eddie Howe didn’t want to sell him. Minteh has blistering pace, an eye for goal and Hurzeler even has him performing his defensive duties to the letter. He’s quickly becoming the complete right-sided player and full credit to him and Hurzeler for that.

Georginio Rutter: Albion smashed their record to sign him for £40m from Leeds United last summer. I have to admit, I wasn’t sure at first but it quickly became apparent why Albion pushed so hard to get him. Plays the No 10 role and offers skill and power but importantly chips in with goals and assists. Rutter also defends well and works tirelessly for the team. He and Baleba have been key to that central area of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaoru Mitoma: The Japan international has been fit and firing on all cylinders this season. Hurzeler gets the best from him on the left flank and Mitoma is now one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League. Glides beyond players with ease and under Hurzeler his final ball or finishing has improved. The 27-year-old also does his fair share of defensive work as well.

Joao Pedro: The Brazilian international has stepped up another level this season. Physically stronger, fitter and faster than last term and is able to lead the line on a consistent basis. Hurzeler previously said he demands a lot from Pedro and the former Watford man is delivering.

It can never all be plane sailing however and two players have really struggled to make their mark under Hurzeler – although there are clear reasons why.

Simon Andingra: The Ivory Coast international is clearly a gifted player and a goal threat whenever he’s on the pitch but when everyone is fit, it’s hard to make a case for him to start ahead of Minteh or Mitoma. Adingra was linked with a January move to Sunderland and has previously been linked with De Zerbi’s Marseille. Andingra and Brighton have a big call to make on his future this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt O’Riley: And finally, the £25m summer signing from Celtic. The midfielder was absolutely clattered just minutes into his debut in the Carabao Cup against Crawley Town. He underwent ankle surgery and has struggled to get up to speed since. He is currently out with a knee injury. The excellent form and physical fitness of Georginio keeps him out of the team but fortunes can change quickly. O’Riley can still make a big impact in the final stages of this season and then hopefully start afresh next term. Classy player and much more to come.

For your next Albion read: Brighton agree summer deal for Manchester United man as injuries cause concern