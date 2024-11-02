Brighton's next five fixtures after Liverpool loss compared to Bournemouth and Newcastle

What’s next for Brighton and their Premier League rivals

Brighton dropped to seventh in the Premier League after their narrow 2-1 loss at Liverpool.

The Seagulls went 1-0 up at Anfield thanks to a fine first half strike from Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu – his first Premier League goal for the Seagulls.

But Arne Slot’s Liverpool responded well in the second half and two goals in three minutes from Cody Gakpo and Mo Saleh sealed the three points for Liverpool. The win moves Liverpool to the top of the Premier League as Manchester City lost 2-1 at Bournemouth. It was a surprise win for the Cherries and arrived thanks to goals from Antoine Semenyo and Brazilian striker Evanilson.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler gestures during Brighton's loss at Liverpool

Manchester City did pull one back from Joško Gvardiol but it was not enough to prevent Pep Guardiola’s men from suffering their first league loss of the season. Andoni Iraola’s impressive team move up to eighth in the table.

Newcastle also delivered another twist at the top end of the table as Alexander Isak’s excellent first half header from Anthony Gordon’s cross saw Arsenal to a 1-0 defeat to Eddie Howe’s team who are ninth in the table.

Nottingham Forest moved to third as they ran out 3-0 winners over 10-man West Ham at the City Ground. Chris Wood put Forest ahead with his eighth goal of the season before the Hammers had Edson Alvarez sent off following a reckless challenge on Anthony Elanga. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina put the result beyond doubt in the second half.

Southampton claimed their first league victory of the season with a 1-0 success against Everton after late drama at St Mary’s. Adam Armstrong scored what proved the only goal after 85 minutes just moments after Beto had hit the woodwork for Everton. Beto then thought he had equalised only for VAR to rule out his effort for offside.

Ipswich are still searching for their first league win since promotion after failing to hold on with 10 men against Leicester. The Tractor Boys went ahead at Portman Road with a fine finish from Leif Davis but the Foxes gained a lifeline after Kalvin Phillips was dismissed for a second bookable offence 13 minutes from time.

The visitors left it late but Jordan Ayew snatched a 1-1 draw after combining with Jamie Vardy in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Brighton’s next five: Man City (h), Bournemouth (a), Southampton (h), Fulham (a), Leicester City (a).

Newcastle’s next five: Nottm Forest (a), West Ham (h), Crystal Palace (a), Liverpool (h).

Bournemouth next five: Brentford (a), Brighton (h), Wolves (a), Tottenham (h), Ipswich (a).