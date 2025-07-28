Brighton continue pre-season run against Frank Lampard’s Coventry

One of the highlights from Brighton's behind closed doors 2-0 friendly win against Coventry City on Saturday was the return of Ferdi Kadioglu.

The Turkey international last featured for Albion last November following a goalscoring display in the 2-1 Premier League loss at Liverpool.

Kadioglu sustained a toe injury that was originally described as "a minor issue" but it quickly became far more problematic and he went on to miss the rest of the season.

The former Fenerbahce man - who joined Albion for £25m last summer - had surgery and it seems the lengthy rehabilitation period is now finally complete.

The versatile midfielder was pictured training with the first team group during the 10-day training camp in Spain but the 25-year-old didn't feature in the tune-up victories against Stoke City and Las Palmas.

Ferdi Kadioglu is finally back for Brighton

He made his long-awaited return to action on Saturday as he replaced Albion left back Maxim De Cuyper on 66 minutes during their 2-0 win against Frank Lampard's Championship team at the Lancing Training Ground.

Goals from midfielder Yasin Ayari and Abdallah Sima sealed the win and Fabian Hurzeler's team are unbeaten in pre-season following victories against Wycombe Wanderers, Stoke, Las Palmas and now Coventry.

Brighton have to more friendlies against Southampton at St Mary's on August 2 and Wolfsburg on August 9 at the Amex Stadium.

Their first Premier League fixture is the following weekend against Fulham at the Amex on August 16.

Kadioglu - and likes of new signings Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas and Tommy Watson - will hope for minutes in the next two friendlies before the serious action starts.

Brighton First half XI vs Coventry: Steele, Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, De Cuyper, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Gruda, O’Riley, Mitoma, Georginio.

Substitutions: 46' Diego Gomez for Kaoru Mitoma, James Milner for Yasin Ayari, 63' Ferdi Kadioglu for Maxim De Cuyper, Freddie Simmonds for Lewis Dunk, Diego Coppola for Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman for Mats Wieffer, Malick Yalcouye for Jack Hinshelwood, Nehemiah Oriola for Brajan Gruda, Jeremy Sarmiento for Matt O'Riley, Abdallah Sima for Georginio, Andrew Moran for Diego Gomez.

