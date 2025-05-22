Joao Pedro is reportedly set to leave Brighton this summer.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the Brazilian missed the final home match of the Premier League season against Liverpool after a training ground ‘altercation’ with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke, according to The Athletic.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Understand João Pedro can leave Brighton in the summer as he’s open to new chapter of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Premier League top clubs aware of the opportunity for potential transfer fee around €70m, but final decision up to Brighton.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his second penalty during the 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester City. Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

“One to watch this summer.”

Joao Pedro, 23, was an unexpected absentee for the 3-2 win against Liverpool as he had already served his three-match suspension – having being sent off in the 4-2 defeat at Brentford on April 19.

Post-match, Fabian Hurzeler was asked by Sussex World why the forward was missing.

The Brighton boss said: “Joao had private reasons why he wasn't available today, so let's see how this continues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German, 32, said ‘we have to see’ if Pedro and Tariq Lamptey (knee injury) will be ready to travel to Tottenham Hotspur for the final match of the season on Sunday (May 25).

Joao Pedro, who has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, has ten goals and seven assists this term and is expected to be a man in demand this summer.

He joined Brighton from Watford in June 2023 for a then club record fee of just under £30m.