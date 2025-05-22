'Can leave' - Brighton set asking price for Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool target who is 'open to new chapter' amid training ground 'altercation'
It comes after the Brazilian missed the final home match of the Premier League season against Liverpool after a training ground ‘altercation’ with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke, according to The Athletic.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Understand João Pedro can leave Brighton in the summer as he’s open to new chapter of his career.
“Premier League top clubs aware of the opportunity for potential transfer fee around €70m, but final decision up to Brighton.
“One to watch this summer.”
Joao Pedro, 23, was an unexpected absentee for the 3-2 win against Liverpool as he had already served his three-match suspension – having being sent off in the 4-2 defeat at Brentford on April 19.
Post-match, Fabian Hurzeler was asked by Sussex World why the forward was missing.
The Brighton boss said: “Joao had private reasons why he wasn't available today, so let's see how this continues.”
The German, 32, said ‘we have to see’ if Pedro and Tariq Lamptey (knee injury) will be ready to travel to Tottenham Hotspur for the final match of the season on Sunday (May 25).
Joao Pedro, who has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, has ten goals and seven assists this term and is expected to be a man in demand this summer.
He joined Brighton from Watford in June 2023 for a then club record fee of just under £30m.
