Fabian Hurzeler disagreed that Brighton’s match against Liverpool was ‘fun’, after watching his team come from behind to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Jack Hinshelwood scored an 85th minute winner – within 60 seconds of being subbed on – in Brighton’s final home match of the season.

Another substitute, Kaoru Mitoma, had levelled the scoring after Liverpool led through Dominik Szoboszlai’s bizarre goal on the stroke of half-time.

Yasin Ayari had earlier applied the finishing touch to a sublime team move – to cancel out Harvey Elliott’s early opener for the champions.

After watching his team earn all three points, Hurzeler took his seat in the post-match press conference and a journalist said: “That looked like a lot of fun.”

"Maybe for you, yes – for me, not always,” the 32-year-old said.

"I think in some moments we lost control. It ended like a basketball game. Every time the game gets open, we have difficulties.

"I was happy with the reactions we showed on the set-backs. I was happy with the self-belief we had and the character we showed. Overall, from a tactical side, of course, there were good phases, bad phases. Still things where we have to improve.

"We try to reflect, analyse this game and be ready for Sunday.”

Hurzeler masterminded the victory with three of his substitutions contributing to goals – including Matt O’Riley, who provided the assist for Hinshelwood.

"I was pleased with the togetherness they showed,” the Albion boss said.

"Everyone accepts his role. Of course, there might be players who were disappointed today because they didn't start it. But they showed the right reactions.

"They came into the game and had an impact on the game. That's a good sign for the togetherness of this group. Therefore, I'm really pleased how they came into the game and how they changed the momentum for us.”

It was a vital victory for Brighton’s quest to finish eighth, which COULD be enough to achieve UEFA Conference League qualification if other results go their way.

Asked about the possibility of playing in Europe, Hurzeler said: “The only thing we can do is focus on the next match. That's the only thing we can influence and that's what we will do. We try to be the best prepared team on Sunday against Tottenham.

"Tottenham, they played the whole season with a lot of intensity, with a lot of individual quality.

“Tottenham are a team that can beat every team in the league, so we have to be ready for that.”

Joao Pedro missed the final home match due to ‘private reasons’, Hurzeler confirmed – whilst Tariq Lamptey suffered a knee injury during the 2-0 win at Wolves.

Asked if they will be ready for the trip to Spurs on the final day, Hurzeler said: “We have to see. T has an injury with his knee, and Joao had private reasons why he wasn't available today, so let's see how this continues.”