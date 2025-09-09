All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and acorss the Premier League

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba completed his first competitive 90 minutes of the season during Cameroon's World Cup qualifying loss to Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Baleba, playing alongside Manchester United star Bryan Mbeumo, started for the Indomitable Lions at Cape Verde's National Stadium but it was the hosts who sealed victory thanks to a 54th minute strike from Verde's Dallon Livramento.

Cape Verde top Group D and have qualified for the World Cup, with Cameroon currently second. It was a frustrating night all round for Mbeumo, who was substituted late in the second half for Moumi Ngamaleu.

Despite the disappointing result, the evening marked a telling moment of Baleba's season.

The 21-year-old struggled with a knee problem in pre-season and then had persistent speculation linking him with a summer move to Manchester United.

It's been a unsettling period and although he has started every Premier League match for Brighton, he was subbed after 69 minutes in the draw against Fulham, he was hooked at halftime during the loss at Everton and then lasted an hour in the 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Brighton are next in Premier League action at seventh-placed Bournemouth this Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler wants to ‘improve’ Carlos Baleba

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler will hope Baleba reacts well after his first 90 minutes of the season and is fully fit to face the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.

Hurzeler previously acknowledged the impact the summer transfer talk had on his young charge, "We need to give him the support he needs,” said the German head coach.

"I didn't see any change, he's only changed his hair. I'm more than 100 per cent confident [that he would stay at Brighton].

“He seems to be in a really good place, he's enjoying it with his team-mates, he's enjoying being a Brighton player.

“There is still some potential we need to get out of him. We need to improve him together and then I'm sure that he will also play a great season for us again.”

