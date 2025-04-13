Captain Lewis Dunk issues 21-word response to Brighton faithful after Leicester frustration
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk thanked the fans for sticking with the team after their frustrating 2-2 home draw against relegation bound Leicester City.
Caleb Okoli’s maiden goal in English football earned the Foxes a deserved point at the Amex Stadium after Stephy Mavididi registered the club’s first top-flight goal in 798 minutes of action with a first-half equaliser.
Joao Pedro converted a pair of VAR-awarded penalties to twice put Brighton in front.
But the ninth-placed Seagulls, whose pursuit of European qualification suffered another setback following successive defeats, paid a heavy price for failing to capitalise on a host of other chances and could easily have lost.
Leicester dominated the closing stages and hit a post through Bilal El Khannouss three minutes from time.
"Really disappointing day,” Dunk posted on Instagram. “+1 but that’s not enough, we need to get back to winning ways. Thank you for sticking with us!”
Dunk struggled at times throughout the contest and was at fault when the away side netted seven minutes before the break.
The centre-back miscontrolled the ball in the centre circle, allowing El Khannouss, who scored Leicester’s previous goal to burst clear and slip in Mavididi, who rifled a low shot through Bart Verbruggen after his initial cross was blocked.
German head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “I will never point Lewis out and say he's the reason why we are not winning the game.
"That's a fact, he's my skipper, he's a legend for the club and therefore he w ill try everything to bounce back, like the whole team."
For your next Albion read: Brighton player ratings vs Leicester City: One 4/10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.