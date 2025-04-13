Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reaction from Brighton’s 2-2 draw against Leicester

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk thanked the fans for sticking with the team after their frustrating 2-2 home draw against relegation bound Leicester City.

Caleb Okoli’s maiden goal in English football earned the Foxes a deserved point at the Amex Stadium after Stephy Mavididi registered the club’s first top-flight goal in 798 minutes of action with a first-half equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joao Pedro converted a pair of VAR-awarded penalties to twice put Brighton in front.

Brighton's Lewis Dunk (L) fights for the ball Leicester City's striker Jamie Vardy

But the ninth-placed Seagulls, whose pursuit of European qualification suffered another setback following successive defeats, paid a heavy price for failing to capitalise on a host of other chances and could easily have lost.

Leicester dominated the closing stages and hit a post through Bilal El Khannouss three minutes from time.

"Really disappointing day,” Dunk posted on Instagram. “+1 but that’s not enough, we need to get back to winning ways. Thank you for sticking with us!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunk struggled at times throughout the contest and was at fault when the away side netted seven minutes before the break.

The centre-back miscontrolled the ball in the centre circle, allowing El Khannouss, who scored Leicester’s previous goal to burst clear and slip in Mavididi, who rifled a low shot through Bart Verbruggen after his initial cross was blocked.

German head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “I will never point Lewis out and say he's the reason why we are not winning the game.

"That's a fact, he's my skipper, he's a legend for the club and therefore he w ill try everything to bounce back, like the whole team."

For your next Albion read: Brighton player ratings vs Leicester City: One 4/10