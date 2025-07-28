All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion - including their missing Cameroon international midfielder

Midfielder Carlos Baleba missed Brighton's 2-0 pre-season behind closed doors friendly win against Frank Lampard's Coventry City last Saturday.

Goals from former Coventry loanee Yasin Ayari and a second half strike from Abdallah Sima continued Brighton's unbeaten pre-season run.

Baleba, 21, was however a notable absentee once again as Fabian Hurzeler started with a midfield duo of Ayari and Jack Hinshelwood.

The Cameroon international - who Rio Ferdinand wants to see at Manchester United - was at the 10-day training camp in Spain and featured in the first half of Brighton's 3-1 win against Stoke City.

He then missed the 2-0 win against Las Palmas and was also on the sidelines last weekend against the Sky Blues.

Baleba watched on at the Lancing training ground last Saturday with the likes of veteran striker Danny Welbeck and summer arrival Olivier Boscagli as they all have "minor issues."

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler explained, “It was a good workout and is a good continuation of our pre-season preparations.

“We had a few players missing with minor issues, but those who played all came through without any major problems.

“With the exception of Adam [Webster] and Solly March, who is a few weeks off being in full training, we expect to have everyone back within the next week or so.”

Diego Gomez went off with sickness, but is expected to be back training on Monday.

Rio Ferdinand wants Carlos Baleba at Man United

Beleba is expected to be a key player for Brighton this season. He has previously been linked with big money moves to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City but Rio Ferdinand believes he would be perfect at Manchester United.

Ferdinand said: “There's only one name I'm thinking about, I've got to be honest, who I think fits the bill for what we need.

"If it were me, I'd splash the cash on Baleba. He’s got the energy , the legs, the tactical awareness – everything you need to dominate midfield.”

