Les Unionistes, who have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history, will do battle with Scottish Premiership runners-up and Scottish Cup winner Rangers.

Union SG will host the Bears in the first leg on August 2 or 3, with the return at Ibrox on August 9.

Rangers, who were beaten on penalties in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League final, were seeded for the draw.

The winners of the tie will advance to the Champions League play-off round, while the losing side will go straight into the Europa League group stage.

Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has discovered the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round fate of his Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Union SG topped the Belgian Jupiler Pro League last season but finished second behind champions Club Brugge in the six-match championship play-off.

Last season saw incoming Albion stars Deniz Undav, Kaoru Mitoma, and Kacper Kozłowski spend time on loan at the Brussels-based outfit.

Undav in particular impressed during his spell in Belgium. The 25-year-old German striker bagged 25 league goals for Union, finishing as the Jupiler Pro League’s top goalscorer.

Summer signing Simon Adingra is the latest Seagulls player to join Les Unionistes. The 20-year-old Ivorian forward, who moved to Sussex from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland on June 25, has completed a season-long loan switch to Union.