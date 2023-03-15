That’s the view of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who heaped praise on the Italian in his post-match interview last [Tuesday] night following City’s thumping 7-0 home win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
De Zerbi has earned plenty of plaudits for his work at the Seagulls following his appointment in September.
The former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss has guided Albion to within nine points of qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, as well as the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
The 43-year-old’s early success at the Amex has garnered the interest of Tottenham Hotspur and Italian clubs Inter, AC Milan, Juventus and AS Roma in recent weeks.
And De Zerbi’s fine work hasn’t gone unnoticed by his colleagues – with Sky Blues boss Guardiola the latest to laud the Italian.
The two managers are good friends off the pitch, with De Zerbi revealing he spoke to the former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager before agreeing to take the reins at Brighton.
Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Guardiola said: "We’ve an Italian coach in Premier League, De Zerbi – he’s changing many things in English football. He’s producing wonderful football.
"People said – you can’t play the ball out from from defence in the Premier League. But he’s doing that, and incredibly well.”
Brighton, seventh in the table, host bitter rivals Crystal Palace this [Wednesday] evening in the Premier League at 7.30pm.
Second-placed City, meanwhile, are next in action on Saturday evening. They welcome Championship leaders Burnley, and former Sky Blues captain Vincent Kompany, to the Etihad in the FA Cup quarter-finals.