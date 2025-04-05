'Chaos, painful' – Brighton player ratings at Crystal Palace: Ex-Celtic man gets a 5/10 on rare start as three sent off

Brighton and Hove Albion’s hopes of a top five finish took a hefty blow as they suffered a painful and chaotic 2-1 Premier League loss at old rivals Crystal Palace.

It was a sleepy start from Fabian Hurzeler’s men and Palace took full advantage as Jean-Philippe Mateta smashed one beyond Bart Verbruggen and into the top corner after good work from Eberechi Eze.

The Seagulls slowly got up to speed and started to control much of the possession. The deserved leveller came on 31 minutes as Yankuba Minteh delivered a nice cross from the right and Danny Welbeck’s clever first time finish was too sharp for Palace keeper Dean Henderson.

Brighton actually looked the better team after the break but Palace are a serious threat on the counter and Albion were undone once again on 55 minutes. Eze was again the provider and their Colombian Daniel Muñoz fired home angled shot that nestled into the bottom corner.

Palace substitute Eddie Nketiah was then shown two yellow cards in quick succession. One for a dive in the box after a coming together with Pervis Estupinan and then the second for a high kick on Jan Paul van Hecke. Marc Guehi then saw a second yellow for a poor challenge on Brajan Gruda. The numbers evened slightly in the closing stages when Jan Paul van Hecke earned a second yellow for a mis-timed challenge on Daichi Kamada.

Referee Anthony Taylor gave 12 minutes added time but Palace saw out a mad match with nine men – much to the frustration of all concerned with Brighton. Here’s how they rated:

1 . Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson saves from the feet of Brighton's Danny Welbeck Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

2 . Bart Verbruggen 5 Well beaten by Mateta's early opener on his 50th Premier League appearance but a good save to deny Eze on nine minutes. Perhaps could have been down sharper for the second – but it was an accurate finish from Muñoz. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Jack Hinshelwood 6 Had his hands full with Eze but as Brighton grew into the game the 19-year-old got to grips with his man and started to move forward himself. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS